Meeting called to discuss the future of Midland County Elections Administrator

The Midland ISD bond election saga continues, after a day the missing ballots were counted a meeting has been called to talk about the Midland Election Administrator's job.

The main purpose for the meeting is to discuss whether to keep Land or let her go.

Tax Accessor, Karen Hood said she called a meeting to discuss the 2019 General Election and the role of the current Election Administrator, Deborah Land.

The meeting that will take place Friday morning at the Annex building was called by Hood because she told the Midland Telegram Reporter, she believed that County Judge, Terry Johnson wouldn't.

The main purpose for the meeting is to discuss whether to keep Land or let her go.

In a statement released to CBS7 News, Karen Hood said that she wants people to be at peace with this process.

“By statute, the Commission is responsible to oversee the hiring process of the Election's Administrator. To ensure the integrity of our County and the County Elections process, I felt the meeting was in order,” said Hood.

The move comes after multiple issues have come up after the November 5th, Midland ISD Bond Election and multiple recounts afterwards.

CBS7 News did call and speak with Land about Friday’s meeting and this is what she had to tell us.

"I have not been advised that I have to attend the meeting so at this time I have no further comment,” said Land.

Hood said that it is their responsibility to ensure the Midland community that the election process is fair and right for anyone voting.

"Because of the recent events concerning our latest elections in Midland County, I felt it was the duty and obligation of the Midland County Elections Commission to meet and start a discussion of the events,” said Hood.

We reached out to Johnson for comment and have not heard back but he tells the MRT that he is “being bombarded and that folks want, Lands head on a sphere.”

He adds “that it will not solve anything.”

CBS7 News will of course be at the Annex Friday morning and will bring you any update that happens during that meeting.