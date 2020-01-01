Meet the first baby born at ORMC in 2020

Odessa Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Wednesday morning.

According to ORMC, Madilyn Nichole Biskup was welcomed into the world at 3:42 a.m.

Madilyn, the daughter of Jessica Taylor and Trey Biskup, was 7 pounds 4 ounces and 20 inches long.

ORMC will be giving Madilyn and her family a POWER Bag which will provide resources and tools which encourage new parents to read, speak and interact with their babies beginning at birth.

“ORMC and Steward Health Care are proud to partner with the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin other community sponsors on this POWER initiative,” said Stacey Brown, President of Odessa Regional Medical Center. “As a hospital delivering over 60% of the babies in Odessa, it is incumbent upon us to introduce these new parents to the importance of constant communication with their new babies from the very beginning of their lives all the way through their childhood.”