Meet the first baby born at Midland Memorial Hospital in 2020

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) -- Midland Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Wednesday morning.
According to MMH, Gray Matthew Egan was born at 6:05 a.m.
Gray, the son of Stacy and Brendan Egan, weighs 7 pounds 13 ounces.
The Egan family will be gifted a basket with the following items:
• "The Shusher" from Baby Biz
• Baby's First Christmas Ornament and gift card from Miss Cayce's Christmas Store
• Handmade knitted blanket and hat from Nifty Knitters for Newborns Midland Churches of Christ
• Breathable Mattress Pad and rattle from Hope Chest of Midland, a program sponsored by Midland Health and Midland Memorial Foundation
• Travel Mug and specialty Tea from The Woodhouse Day Spa
The gift basket was beautifully arranged by Flowerland.