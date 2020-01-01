Meet the first baby born at Midland Memorial Hospital in 2020

Midland Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Wednesday morning.

According to MMH, Gray Matthew Egan was born at 6:05 a.m.

Gray, the son of Stacy and Brendan Egan, weighs 7 pounds 13 ounces.

The Egan family will be gifted a basket with the following items:

• "The Shusher" from Baby Biz

• Baby's First Christmas Ornament and gift card from Miss Cayce's Christmas Store

• Handmade knitted blanket and hat from Nifty Knitters for Newborns Midland Churches of Christ

• Breathable Mattress Pad and rattle from Hope Chest of Midland, a program sponsored by Midland Health and Midland Memorial Foundation

• Travel Mug and specialty Tea from The Woodhouse Day Spa

The gift basket was beautifully arranged by Flowerland.