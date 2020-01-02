Meet the first baby born at MCH in 2020

Medical Center Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Wednesday morning.

According to MCH, Alexandria Michelle was born at 1:05 a.m.

Alexandria, the daughter of Jennifer Polanco and Isaac Ojeda, weighed in at 6 pounds 10 ounces.

MCH’s Communications and Marketing department, along with the Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS donated a car seat, a stroller, diapers and wipes to the family of the new baby.

The family also received a POWER Bag which will provide resources and tools which encourage new parents to read, speak and interact with their babies beginning at birth.