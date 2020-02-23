Meet the K-9 keeping ECISD schools safe from drugs, guns

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear leashes.

CBS7 met up with the K-9 who helped catch the two OHS students who brought guns and drugs to school.

Diesel has been serving ECISD for seven years and seems to love his job.

His handler, Officer Brandon Upchurch, said he’s found countless illegal items since he started, and it seems he’s needed now more than ever.

The two OHS students Diesel caught this week are just a few of the students caught with weapons.

“I would say recently there’s been a spike,” Upchurch said. “I don’t know if that’s just from having the dogs, utilizing them more, especially the new dog coming in. I don’t know if it’s utilizing them more or what the case may be or if there are actually more kids bringing guns to school.”

That’s why diesel needs to stay sharp.

Upchurch hid this small bag of weed to put diesel to the test.

Diesel rapidly sniffs in and out looking for odors given off by the narcotics in any nook or cranny pointed out to him until he finds the bag.

Upchurch said K-9s like Diesel are a huge help to the police.

Their sense of smells is 40 times stronger than a human, who perhaps wouldn’t be able to smell hidden drugs or worse.

“And a lot of times narcotics has been related to these guns, especially these ones we found lately, has been going hand in hand,” Upchurch said. “So, dogs being able to smell odors we can’t has helped us out immensely whether it be in a backpack, a locker, inside a car.”

Right now, ECISD police have three dogs: two who search for drugs, the third for explosives.

However, they’re training a fourth K-9 who will specialize in sniffing out guns.

