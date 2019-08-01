Meet Salvador Dolly, the pup with a Dali-style mustache

A 5-week-old puppy in Texas named Salvador Dolly is winning hearts with an adorable fur mustache that makes her look a lot like a certain famous Spanish painter.

Five-week-old puppy Salavor Dolly bears a striking resemblance to the Spanish painter Salvador Dali. (Source: AP and Bones & Hearts Rescue)

The adorable little hound is being fostered by Hearts & Bones, a Dallas-area nonprofit that rescues most of its dogs in Texas before sending them to new homes in New York.

“Ladies and gents, we give you ‘THE MUSTACHE PUPPY,’” a post to the group’s Instagram account said. “We just rescued this pup, her 10 siblings and their beautiful mama.”

Hearts & Bones said Salvador Dolly and the rest of the family will head to new homes in the Big Apple the last week of August.

