Meet Permian High School's new principal

Permian High School has a new principal.

Permian High School's new principal Dr. Delesa Styles.

Dr. Delesa Styles will be taking over at Permian for the upcoming school year.

"It's the job I've worked towards my entire life, so I'm excited to be part of the community, interact with kids at the high school level, interacting with teachers and empowering teachers...to have an opportunity to be part of that is just the pinnacle for my career," said Dr. Styles.

Dr. Styles comes from Fredricksburg ISD, where she was the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

She also has 13 years of teaching experience in Lubbock ISD, Wichita Falls ISD, Hurst Euless-Bedford ISD, and Graham ISD.

“We are excited to introduce Deborah and Delesa to our ECISD team,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri. “Both bring a wealth of experience with them, most importantly experience as effective, successful leaders.”