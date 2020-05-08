Meet Magnolia Earl: Gerber’s 2020 ‘spokesbaby’

(Gray News) – Gerber has a new ‘spokesbaby.’ She’s Magnolia Earl, a bubbly 1-year-old from California.

Magnolia is the 10th winner of the company’s annual photo search. She was picked from more than 327,000 entries.

“Hello and congratulations to Magnolia, our 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby!” a tweet from Gerber announcing her selection said. “We’re thrilled to welcome you to our growing Gerber family!”

Magnolia is the first winner of the contest to be adopted by her family.

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story,” said Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mom. “Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

In addition to being featured in Gerber marketing campaigns throughout the year, Magnolia and her family will receive a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and free phones for a year with unlimited service from Verizon.

