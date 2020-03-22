‘Medical needs will be met,’ Gov. Abbott issues additional executive orders to fight COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued additional executive orders Sunday to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The newly announced orders will not allow unnecessary medical procedures and will change how many people can be treated in a hospital room.

Gov. Abbott said there are currently 334 positive cases across 43 Texas counties and 566 presumptive positive cases. There has also been six deaths.

Although the governor said there has been a rapid increase in the number of tests that are being taken, he is imploring the federal government to provide more test kits and supplies for healthcare workers and patients.

On Mar. 20, 2,335 people were tested. Yesterday, the number nearly tripled at more than 6,400 people. And just this morning, the total of tested Texans increased to 8,700.

“We are testing to the full extent of testing capabilities at this time,” Gov. Abbott said.

Abbott also touched on concerns of maximizing both hospital and healthcare facility capacities.

To increased number of nurses, the governor waived regulations which will permit extensions and allow inactive or retired nurses to come to work. Nurses in their final year of school will also be eligible to work.

Another focus is to maximize bed and staffing for COVID-19 patients.

The National Guard will also be deployed in the upcoming week to help hospitals and facilities, as well as preparing vacant buildings and/or medical tents for usage.

In regards to issuing a shelter in place order for the entire state, Abbott said what may be right for larger, more densely populated counties may not be right for smaller ones.

He said local counties can implement more strict regulations if necessary.

Those who don’t follow the current executive orders will still face fines up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.