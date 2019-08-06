Medical Center Health System names a new President/CEO

MCHS News Release

The Ector County Hospital District’s Board of Directors have appointed Russell Tippin as Medical Center Health System President and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment was made at the ECHD’s Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 6.

His expected start date is September 9.

Tippin is familiar with the health care industry in West Texas.

He has served as Chief Executive Officer for Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews since September of 2010.

Before that, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton from 2000 to 2010.

Tippin’s career in health care is highly distinguished with numerous awards and recognition.

He was chosen by the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals as their 2019 Gordon Russell Merit Award recipient for outstanding achievement and dedication to their job and community.

He has also been named one of the ‘60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know’ by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“It became obvious early that Russell was the person to lead Medical Center Health System,” said Don Hallmark, ECHD Board President.

“We are looking forward to many great things with this relationship and are ready to move forward with Russell’s guidance.”

Being involved in the health care industry and community outside of his hospital duties is also something that Tippin is heavily involved in.

He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and is an elected board member and board chair for the Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange.

He has also served in several community clubs and foundations, as well as being a former elected Trustee for the Andrews ISD Board of Trustees.

Tippin earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix in 2010, with an emphasis in Health Care Administration.

Before that, Tippin earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Howard Payne University.

Photo Courtesy: Becker's Hospital Review