Medical Center Hospital to begin screening visitors

Medical Center Hospital will begin implementing visitor restrictions and screenings on Wednesday as they prepare for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to MCH, starting Wednesday visitors will be directed to use specific entrances to help the staff screen those who enter the hospital.

Visitors should only enter through the main entrance (6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.), admitting entrance (5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.), emergency department or Center for Women and Infants (both 24 hours).

MCH states that they are following proper infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC.

