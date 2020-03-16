Medical Center Hospital chances visiting hours in light of coronavirus COVID-19

Medical Center Hospital is changing its visitor policies in light of coronavirus COVID-19.

The following comes from MCH:

As we look to stay proactive in light of COVID-19, Medical Center Hospital is implementing new visitor restrictions starting on Tuesday, March 17:

- Visiting hours will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

o Must enter through main entrance and must undergo the CDC

screening, including temperatures.

o One visitor per patient at a time

o Visitor must be 18 years of age or older, no children

- Emergency Department and Center for Women and Infants open 24 hours

o Subject to screening

o One visitor per patient

- Patients in maternal service areas, Emergency Room, Pediatrics and day surgery may have one support person stay with them.

o Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis with administrative

approval for actively dying patients, patients with safety concerns that

are decreased with family presence, single parents seeking medical

care without support systems, or other similar situations.

- Main Registration will be open from 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for surgery arrivals and radiology procedures on the main campus. All entering must have the CDC screening.

Also starting on Tuesday, March 17, there will be several changes within the hospital and at the Center for Health and Wellness:

- The cafeteria will be open to staff only for at least the next two weeks.

- Volunteer services will be suspended for at least the next two weeks

- Mission Fitness at the Center for Health and Wellness will be shut down for the next two weeks.

o The clinics within the Center for Health and Wellness will remain open.

These changes will be reevaluated in two weeks to see if they need to be extended or lifted.