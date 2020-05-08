Medical Center Hospital transitioning Trauma Center back to Level III

Medical Center Hospital is choosing to transition its Trauma Center to Level III beginning Monday.

MCH has been a Level II Trauma Center, but hospital leadership assures local residents the level of care will not change.

“As much as we pride ourselves in being the only Level II Trauma Center in the Permian Basin, we can no longer afford to sustain the necessary requirements to maintain our designation in this current financial climate,” said Russell Tippin, President & CEO, Medical Center Health System. “The fight against COVID-19, coupled with the downturn in the oil and gas industry and the economy has led to a dramatic decrease in patient volume and revenue for the hospital. As a health system that is funded by taxpayers, we have a duty to remain fiscally responsible to the public to maintain financial stability for our future.”

The trauma program will still be able to treat all trauma patients brought

into the hospital. If a patient should need further care, MCH still has the ability to transport patients to University Medical Center in Lubbock, which is a Level I Trauma Center.

