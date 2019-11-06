Medical Center Health System to cover medical expenses of mass shooting victims

Some of the victims of the August 31 mass shooting are getting a helping hand.

Medical Center Health System announced that they will be absorbing any charges not covered by the insurance of the 14 victims they treated following the shooting.

The victims will not have to pay for any of the treatments they received.

“The MCHS Board of Directors wanted to make sure that none of the victims experience any medical financial burdens from this horrible situation,” said MCHS President & CEO, Russell Tippin. “MCHS is a partner with our community and we want the victims to know we care about them and pray for their continued recovery.”

The move was approved by the Ector County Hospital District's Board of Directors in a meeting on Tuesday. It was recommended by MCHS President & CEO Russell Tippin.