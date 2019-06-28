FIRST ON CBS7: Medical Center Health System's Level 2 Trauma Center status only extended 30 days

Medical Center Health System may lose its exclusive Level 2 Trauma Center status.

According to Allison Pradon, interim vice president of communications and marketing and executive director of the MCHS Foundation, MCH received a letter from the state today only guaranteeing it Level 2 status through August 1.

The hospital's Level 2 designation was set to expire this Monday, so it appears the state only extended it for 30 days.

Pradon would not say why the state only extended it for a month, nor would she share the letter from the state with CBS7, even though such documentation is normally public information.

According to two sources familiar with the situation, the issue is with staffing. At least three times recently, there wasn't enough emergency room staff for at least a 30 minute period.

The hospital would lose its status if there's a consistent lack of staffing coverage, according to one of the sources.

They say the hospital hopes to show the state it's resolved the situation over the next month.

MCH is the only local hospital with Level 2 Emergency Room Trauma status. Both Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Memorial's ER's are at Level 3 status. The closest Level 1 Trauma Center is in Lubbock. Higher level trauma centers are better equipped and staffed to handle the worst of injuries or illnesses.