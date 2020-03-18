McKinney, Gillette deny wrongdoing alleged in lawsuit

Former Midland County Chief Deputy Rory McKinney and Midland County Sheriff Richard Gillette said they are not guilty of federal wiring tapping allegations.

In a civil suit filed earlier this year, an administrative assistant accused McKinney, the sheriff and the county as a whole of illegally recording her phone calls for at least three months.

Now in the latest court filings, McKinney, Sheriff Gillette and Midland County said the administrative assistant was “informed and aware that the phone to which she was assigned was a recorded line for purposes of quality control, public safety, and law enforcement activities.”

McKinney, Sheriff Gillette, as well as the county also denied any wrongdoing or illegal conduct in reference to the ongoing Texas Rangers investigation.