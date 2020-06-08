McDonald's releases statement after three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Midland location

McDonald's has released a statement after three employees at one of their locations in Midland tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the employees were among the eight new COVID-19 cases that were confirmed in Midland on Monday.

The following comes from McDonald's:

“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people. We recently learned that three employees at our restaurant located at 3310 West Loop 250 North in Midland have tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently under medical care.

As soon as we were notified of the confirmed cases, we immediately enlisted a professional cleaning and restoration service to conduct a thorough sanitization procedure per CDC guidelines and notified local health authorities. At the same time, we identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employees who contracted the virus. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work and will be paid during their time away from the restaurant.

To help ensure the safety of our employees and customers, gloves and masks are provided to our crew members on a daily basis, and we’re also conducting wellness and temperature checks before each shift. We’ve also installed protective barriers at the counter and drive-thru, in addition to adhering to social distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene procedures.

We have been in contact with the employees and are providing support during this time. Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping these employees in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.” – Anthony Carrillo, McDonald’s Owner/Operator”