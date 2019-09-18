Mayoral candidates share their visions for Midland in forum

All three candidates running to serve as mayor of Midland met for a public forum to talk about their plans for the city.

The Permian Basin Apartment Association hosted Jerry Morales, Jenny Cudd and Patrick Payton so each could highlight what changes they can promise as Midland’s next mayor.

CYA Flowers Owner Jenny Cudd said she’s focused on solving the major staffing shortages at the Midland police and fire departments.

“We are currently almost 50 police officers short and almost 40 firefighters short,” she said. “I believe it is a public safety crisis.”

While the departments have been given raises recently, Cudd said the soaring housing costs are still too high to attract first responders to the city.

“We’ve got to get more homes online, affordable options, different creative solutions,” she said. “Things we’ve maybe never tried or maybe we tried it ten years ago and it didn’t work out, but today’s different.”

Current Mayor Jerry Morales, hoping to keep his seat, told the crowd those prices will go down in the coming years because he has plans to help developers build hundreds of new units all over the city.

He said one way to fight off the steep gap between supply and demand is to speed up the permit process.

“If Patrick Cordero wants to build an apartment complex, he shouldn’t have to go through tons of red tape to get it done,” Morales said. “If you elect me mayor, in the next three years I’m hoping to get everything online.”

Morales also said more housing is on the way now that a $50 million-dollar water tower project has been approved.

“That’s going to build ten more residential units,” he said. “So, we’re addressing the housing issue by finding the infrastructure, making the red tape less.”

Meanwhile, the former pastor of Stonegate Church Patrick Payton took his time to talk about how the relationships he’s built over the years as a businessman could become an ally to Midland.

He said his strategy as mayor would be to collaborate with business and education leaders to find new solutions.

“But using my connections around the world to say how are you fixing problems over there?” Payton said. “How are you fixing problems in Kansas? How are you fixing problems in Oklahoma and Nebraska? How are you fixing problems in Washington, D.C.? What you’ll find is people are ready to share their answers with us.”

However, he said the oil boom has created overwhelming obstacles for the city.

More than any one mayor can fix.

“We are not going to get to the long-term solution of where we need to get in one term or even two terms of whoever the next mayor is,” Payton said. “If it’s one more lap or if it’s starting a new race with new leadership.”