Mayor Turner to order stricter emergency declaration, close nail and hair salons

As more and more coronavirus cases stack up in West Texas, Odessa is drafting a new emergency declaration with stricter precautions.

Cities all over Texas have been issuing shelter-in-place orders, which tell residents to stay inside unless they absolutely need to go somewhere.

However, Odessa Mayor David Turner told CBS7 in a phone interview they don’t do the trick since there’s exceptions for too many businesses that allow close contact.

So instead, the new emergency declaration would be a stricter version of those orders.

“You know, you hate to restrict things because we’re a people that love freedom but sometimes it’s in the best interest and that’s why we’re moving forward with this,” Turner said.

Turner said the new order would close businesses like nail and hair salons and flea markets, places where he said it’s impossible to keep your distance from one another.

At this point, his office is still considering what other types of businesses and organizations they should deem unsafe.

“You have to be concerned,” he said. “We can sit here and worry about it to ensure more and more safety for the community.”

In a press conference earlier this week, Judge Debi Hays remarked that residents are already doing an exceptional job at staying isolated which she says is a reason the county has only found one COVID-19 case so far.

“Our community has been smart,” Hays said Friday. “They have stayed inside, we lock them down early. The governor came out with you only being able to have 10 in a group. We have been doing that. So, you should be applauded for what you’ve done.”

So, we asked Turner why tighter restrictions are needed if that’s the case.

He said it’s all to crack down on the few who aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

“I feel like the large part of the community is doing exactly what they need to, but we need to make rules that we make everybody do the same thing,” Turner said.

To make sure they do, Turner said violations like gatherings of more than 10 people could be met with fines starting at $500 and possible jail time for repeat offenses.

The declaration will be formally announced on Monday.

