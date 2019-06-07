May second-wettest on record for US

Ask any meteorologist, it’s been one of those years.

May was the second wettest month on record in the United States since record keeping began 125 years ago.

Tornadoes, floods, bomb cyclones, take your pick.

May was the second wettest month on record in the United States since record keeping began 125 years ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And then there’s this.

Soggy conditions from June 2018 through May 2019 led to the wettest 12-month period on record in the U.S., with 37.68 inches, 7.73 inches above average.

May 2019 had its share of unique weather events:

-- It was the most active 30-day tornado period in the U.S. since 2011. More than 500 twisters were reported.

-- Subtropical Cyclone Andrea formed on May 20, making 2019 the fifth-consecutive year where a named storm developed in the North Atlantic Basin before the official start of the hurricane season on June 1.

-- Duluth, Minn., had 10.6 inches of snow on May 9, breaking the city’s snowstorm record for the month.

-- Denver had its snowiest May in 44 years, collecting 3.9 inches.

