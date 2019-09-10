'MasterChef Junior Live!' coming to Wagner Noël

Today children in the Tall City got taught the importance of learning how to help out in the kitchen

The young ones were shown how to cook macaroni and cheese with Brussels sprouts and of course pork chops.

Wagner Noël with the help of HEB on Loop 250 had a live cooking demonstration for families in the Permian Basin.

Wagner Noël said they put together this event to gain support of their upcoming performance of, ‘MasterChef Junior Live!’

HEB’s Cooking Connection Manager, Stephen Gonzales said doing this for the community shows children of all ages that cooking can be fun.

“Good skills that will carry on for the rest of their lives. When these kids grow up and go off to college and move out on their own. They are going to have a lot of ideas on how to make dinner. They aren't just going to go through fast food. It's going to give them a chance to think outside the box,” said Gonzales.

Many kids at the event told CBS7 News that they want to start helping their parents in the kitchen after learning how fun cooking actually is.