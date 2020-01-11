Master Gardeners seek applicants

The new year Is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby while helping the community.

The gardeners work with the community to educate West Texans about their lawns, trees and shrubs.

Master Gardeners of the Permian Basin are seeking residents who want to become a certified Master Gardener.

They are seeking people in both Midland and Odessa to enter the program.

Trainees must complete 60 hours of training to become a certified Master Gardeners and organizers say every hour put in is worth it.

According to Jeanette Castañon with Texas A&M AgriLife any applicant that is approved will receive a handbook, t-shirt and instruction on how to be the best gardener in the west.

"People take a lot of pride in their yards out here and I have noticed that a lot since I have moved out here. Their lawns, they want to know what the best grass to grow so it stays green all year round,” said Castañon.

Organizers said they will be accepting applications for the program up until this week and anyone is encouraged to apply.

Trees out here if you go to people's lawns, they take pride in their trees and it is just important that we take pride in the community we live in and try to beautify the best we can,” said Castañon