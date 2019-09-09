Mass shooting survivor says FBI told her that she and others likely 'fell through the cracks'

We know the gunman killed seven people, and Odessa police said 25 others were injured in the mass shooting spree - but could there be other victims?

Most active shootings are over in minutes, but the mass shooting spree over Labor Day weekend wreaked havoc in Midland County and Odessa for more than an hour.

Long-time Odessa resident Jane Morin is one of the survivors that believes she's not a part of the official count.

That Saturday afternoon on Labor Day, Morin was 15 minutes away from home on I-20 near Loop 338 when she said she heard a loud boom and felt a sting on her left calf.

It wasn't until Morin got out of her truck to find one of the two bullet holes and the smell of gun smoke that she realized she had been shot at.

"And then I saw a trucker partially hanging out of his truck with the door open and it upset me," Morin said as she began to choke up. "I said, 'Oh I need to call 911.' I started calling 911, and I couldn't get through."

When she finally got through to dispatch, she was told to go home and stay indoors.

Morin delayed getting hospital treatment for the shrapnel until Sunday, and first reported her injury to the Ector County Sheriff's Office and then to the Odessa Police Department.

She said the FBI told her, because of that, she is likely one of the many that "fell the through the cracks" of the initial investigation and victim count.

"My heart hurts for those who are going through this. I don't know why I was spared and so many other people weren't - that's the part that I am still trying to wrap my head around," Morin said. "Maybe it's because I have this sense in me that I do not want evil to win. I don't want evil to win in our community, and I don't want Odessa-Midland to be defined by this tragedy."

Morin has practiced crisis counseling/ministry in Odessa for the past 15 years, and said she has had to take some of her own advice this past week to begin the healing process.

Morin explained the she's forced herself to right back into her normal, day-to-day life, and added that she had to take a moment when the shooter's name and picture came out in the media.

"I remember saying, 'I forgive you. You were crazy, you were out of your mind, but I am not going to let you hold this over me the rest of my life. I forgive you.' I think that's when my healing began." Morin said. "I just want to encourage others that's where healing truly does begin. It does begin in forgiveness."