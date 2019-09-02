Mass shooting survivor recounts the horror of being shot three times

Twenty-five people are still recovering from their injuries after Saturday’s shooting.

CBS7 met with Mark Gonzalez who said he’s still trying to process the senseless of the mass shooting as he lays in his hospital bed at Medical Center Hospital with three bullet wounds in his legs.

Gonzalez is still in a lot pain, but lucky to be alive.

“At this point in time, I’m still kind of shocked,” he said. “Still kind of thinking about it, you know, why? What was the reason and even why me?”

For all we know, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Gonzalez said he was coming back to his workplace waiting at a red light on East Loop 338.

He noticed a driver pull up next to him and roll his passenger window down, but didn’t think much of it until something slammed into his door.

“As soon as I turned back around, I felt an impact,” Gonzalez said. “At first, I thought someone had wrecked against my van. That’s what I really thought the first time because it sounded like someone hit me.”

Two bullets pierced the car and dug into his left leg.

Gonzalez felt pain surging through his leg, but didn’t understand what was happening until he found himself looking down the barrel of a rifle.

“Whenever I turned back around when I got the gunshots and I turned back around, and I looked at him,” he said. “He was looking straight at me and pointing the AK at me.”

Gonzalez then sped away down this street as the shooter fired at him yet again—this time hitting his right leg.

Before he escaped, Gonzales said he looked back at the gunman.

What he saw in his eyes was pure evil.

“I just took a look at him for a few seconds, a few split seconds,” Gonzalez said. “The main thing was I saw in his eyes was that hate. He was trying to do something. Not just injure me, I know he was trying to take me out.”

But he didn’t.

While Gonzalez’s aching wounds will take time to heal, he made it out with his life.

Gonzalez said he’s having surgery on his legs and if everything goes well, he expects to head home to rejoin his family soon.

Medical Center Hospital is treating seven other patients, like Gonzalez, considered to be in fair condition as well as two more they say are in serious and critical condition.

