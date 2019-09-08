Mary Granados laid to her final rest

It has been exactly a week since the tragedy has hit the West Texas community and one of the victims of the mass shooting was laid to her final rest on Saturday.

Over 40 postal workers showed up to Granados funeral to say good-bye to their friend and co-worker.

“Evil tried to destroy us about sevendays ago and it thought it succeeded. No. It just made us stronger. That is why it’s called West Texas Strong,” said Father Chavez.

Words of healing and appreciation for life was the message clergy members gave to family and friends of Mary Granados.

“Do not fear. Hope and we will see one another again because we believe in the Resurrection. Just hope and pray. Evil is trying to destroy us,” said Father Chavez.

The evil that took seven innocent lives and injured countless others in the Permian Basin.

Father Chavez said the memories of the ones lost will continue to be in the hearts of both loved ones and strangers.

“I want to tell her, if she can hear me that I love her so much and I miss her everyday. I want to ask everybody to help out the world so we can make a big difference and we can stop everything that is going on,” said a close friend of Granados.

The pain and suffering Father Chavez said the family is experiencing is all part of the healing process.

He said if you believe, Mary Granados spirit will continue to live on throughout the Odessa community.

“Like the mom said she was my right hand. She was my back bone. Then we saw Rosie who is the other twin taking the place and that is what life is all about,” said Father Chavez.