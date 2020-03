Market Street is joining other chains in offering shopping hours for those in need.

Starting Thursday, March 19 each Market Street store will have a dedicated shopping time from 6-9 a.m. for shoppers older than 60 and guests who have compromised immune systems.

This shopping time will happen on Mondays and Thursdays.

"We are asking our neighbors to help us provide those most vulnerable groups access to essential products," stated Market Street in their post.