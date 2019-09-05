Market Street employee steps in during tragedy

A heroic retail worker stepped in during a stranger’s time of need and helped save his life during Saturday’s tragedy.

Rachel Godman has worked at Market Street in Odessa for the past three years and she never expected to witness such trauma during one of her shifts.

“The man steps out, he is wearing a white T-shirt. I see blood on his left shoulder and I said okay well let’s get this man to sit down and try to get him some water,” said Godman.

Godman was outside helping out with a chili roast when she said a blue car drove up and a man who was just shot begged for help.

She tried to dial emergency services for help but since lines were busy she knew she needed to act fast.

As so many were panicking around the store, she tried her best to stay calm and collected.

Godman said she grabbed a first aid kit from the store and began caring for the wound.

Godman said her mother taught her basic survival skills since she was young. She tells CBS7 News that she never expected to have to use her training in real life but because of the atmosphere around her she had no other choice.

“People were just like on their phones. People were calling who they care about. Outside it just felt like the end of the world honestly so there was just a bunch of chaos,” said Godman.

Market Street said they are proud of the courage all their employees showed during that day, especially Godman.

Godman said it will take a while to process the whole ordeal but hopes the victim by the name of Tim is doing well.

“I said this to my sister when I contacted her that day, it's different seeing it on T.V. but it’s a whole situation when it’s happening to you in real life. All you do is see it on T.V. and it’s just completely different when it is happening in real life,” said Godman.