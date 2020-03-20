Marfa feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic



During one of the busiest tourism times of the year, going to see the Marfa lights and visit the shops of historic downtown might not be your best option this spring.

Following Governor Greg Abbott's order to limit social gatherings, most shops, restaurants, and bars are now closed, except for take-out.

Following a proclamation from the City of Marfa, Thursday morning, this now includes the hotels in the area.

“This decision was not taken lightly; it will have a huge impact on hotels and those of the hospitality industry. We are acting in the best interest of the community. We are asking people to practice social distancing...,” said Manuel Baeza, Mayor of Marfa.

The decision for hotels will be reevaluated in seven days. Some local shop owners, despite the loss of business, would rather play it safe than sorry.

“I kinda just gathered my personal equipment from the gym this past weekend. I’ve been teaching people hourly on Facetime,” said Greg Ramirez, a Marfa entrepreneur.

Whether it's a gym, shop, or restaurant, every person CBS7 spoke to in Marfa can't deny the uncertain road that lies ahead as businesses stay closed.

“Just hearing all of the other business owners talks about how much of their income comes from Spring break tourism, it’s a huge hole that we’re all feeling,” said Francesca Ramirez, a Textile Artist and Vintage Clothing Dealer in Marfa.

Many of the business owners tell CBS7 they'll get through this together. For the time being, while not ideal, they do agree that closing for the next 7 days, and even until April 3rd, is the right thing to do.

“If you’re thinking about coming to Marfa right now, please don’t. There’s not anything open anyways, you can wait. And for the people of Marfa, it’s going to be okay. We’ll get through this,” Ramirez explains.