'March for Key' raises funds after elementary teacher's wife is diagnosed with cancer.

The wife of a Ross Elementary School music teacher has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time in her life.

But his students are helping him through that fight one step at a time.

Brent Key teaches music at Ross Elementary School.

But this time, it’s the students carrying the tune.

Students chanted and held up signs showing love for their teacher.

“You may not understand what they’re going through,” Counselor Molly Jones said. “You may not know exactly what they’re feeling, what all it entails. But you can go beside them, and you can walk with them and you can support them.”

Support Key needs now more than ever.

His wife Nancy is battling cancer for the second time in her life and this time it’s metastatic, which means it’s spread to many body parts including her spine, liver and skull.

A diagnosis that will be an uphill battle for the rest of her life.

“The treatment causes fatigue and sickness,” Brent Key explained. “It’s very powerful. So, it really knocks a person out and so she’s going to have to miss work and all these things are coming.”

That’s why everyone here donated $5 to walk and it added up.

The kids raised $1,035.26 for the Key family.

Of course, money is only half the battle.

Key said it’s tough to keep his spirits high and this is just what he needed.

“Every time I get a smile or a hug, it helps my day,” Key told the kids at the march. “And there’s going to be many, many days ahead.”

And on those days, these kids will be here.

“I got into teaching to make a difference in kid’s lives,” he said. “It’s amazing when kids make the difference in mine.”

