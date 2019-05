Marble Slab Creamery is coming to Midland according to the company's Facebook page.

The ice cream shop didn't say when opening day is, but it has posted a position for a new general manager for the store.

The company's website says it buys dairy from area farms and makes all of its ice cream in-house.

Right now, the closest Marble Slab Creameries are in Lubbock and San Angelo.