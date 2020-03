Marathon Oil lost more than half of its market value today. Shares were down 46% at last check to $3.64.

Apache was down 46% late in the afternoon to $11.09

Crude prices are in free fall due to negotiations between OPEC and Russia breaking down and Saudi Arabia launching a price war and promising to boost production to lift its market share.

The price war battered markets already weakened by the continued spread of coronavirus.

Occidental was down 45% to $14.66 - losing more than $12 Monday.