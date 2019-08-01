Manhunt underway in Pecos County

Authorities in Pecos County are searching for a suspect wanted for several charges on Thursday.

According to the Pecos County Sheriff's Office, their deputies are assisting the DPS and U.S. Border Patrol agents with the search along Imperial Highway north of Fort Stockton. TDCJ tracking dogs are also being used.

The suspect, who has not been named, is wanted for charges including evading arrest and resisting arrest. He is described as a heavy-set male wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black cap.

Anyone who sees a suspect matching that description is asked to call the sheriff's office at (432) 336-3521.