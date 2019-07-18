Man who was shot by former Hooters security guard takes the stand at trial

Almost two years ago former Hooters security guard Rance Struck was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a customer in the back.

This week he’s been on trial facing those accusations.

The courtroom poured over security video as well as several testimonies to figure out how an argument outside a restaurant ended in gunfire.

Jared Moore took the witness stand to explain what happened before struck shot him in the Hooter’s parking lot.

He told the courtroom he and a group of friends were making fun of Struck while he was working security at Hooters and were later asked to leave for being too loud.

Security video played for the jury shows the group leaving and struck following them out the door.

That’s’ when Moore said struck followed them to their truck screaming at them to leave.

Moore told the jury struck was “asking for a fight,” so he got out of the truck to confront him.

It was then Moore said Struck sprayed him with pepper spray.

More says he punched struck several times but was shot after he turned away from the security guard and ran.

However, our partners at the Odessa American previously reported that struck had told investigators he didn’t know Moore was running away.

He explained to investigators that his glasses fell off during the fight and he thought the figure in front of him was winding up to punch him again.

The defense brought in a forensics expert who said he thinks the bullet entered through Moore’s chest, not his back.

Struck’s attorney also questioned Moore’s state of mind during the fight pointing out that his toxicology report showed large amounts of alcohol cocaine and meth in his system.

If struck is found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he could face anything from probation to 20 in prison.

