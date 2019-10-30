Man who used flare gun to steal five guns at Odessa pawn shop gets time in federal prison

U.S. District Judge David Counts sentenced 28-year-old Christopher Chase Mojica today to more than four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for stealing firearms from a pawn shop in Odessa and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 23, 2019, Mojica pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL).

By pleading guilty, Mojica admitted that on April 29, 2019, he walked inside Cash America in Odessa, fired a flare gun at employees, smashed a display case then walked out with five firearms.

One of the stolen firearms was a Romarm/Cugir Draco 7.62x39mm

caliber semi-automatic pistol manufactured outside the State of Texas. According to court records, Mojica’s

criminal history reveals a 2019 conviction in Ector County for burglary and a 2017 conviction in Ector County

for possession of a controlled substance.

