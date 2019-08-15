Suspect in Odessa Police Officer's shooting identified, arrested

The man who shot an Odessa Police Officer has been arrested, according to the Texas Ranger Division.

The agency said Todd Godwin was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a felony.

Early Wednesday morning, three Odessa Police Officers responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police said a man started shooting at them. An officer and the shooter were hit in the gunfight. The officer and shooter were transported to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

Investigators said Godwin had been shot in the arm. Godwin was released from the hospital Thursday then taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.