Man who plowed in Charlottesville crowd killing 1 to be sentenced

The man convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia will be sentenced June 28.

James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3, but it was moved up earlier this month.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Heather Heyer was killed and dozens more were injured.

Lawyers said in a sentencing memo submitted in court documents on June 21 that Fields should not spend his entire life in prison because of his age, a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness.

Fields faces sentencing next month on state charges including murder.

