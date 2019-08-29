Man who played same lottery numbers for 30 years wins $60 million

Thanks to lottery numbers chosen from a combination of important dates and family birthdays, a Canadian man walked away with $60 million after three decades.

Bon Truong, 55, claimed his $60 million prize Wednesday from Alberta’s Lotto Max drawing, the Edmonton Journal reports. It took 10 months after he discovered the win in late October for him to collect.

Truong says he kept the win a secret because he felt “overwhelmed by the magnitude” of it, according to a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corp.

“I went to the store and asked the clerk to print off the winning numbers – just to be sure,” he said. “I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it.”

Truong says he’s been playing the same numbers – 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30 – for three decades, coinciding with the time he moved to Canada from Vietnam, Global News reports.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” Truong told CTV News. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things, and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”

Now that he’s claimed the prize, Truong plans to use it to pay off bills, buy a new home and take a family vacation, according to the WCLC. He also says he’ll save some money for the future.

Truong told Global News he intends to keep his job as a landscaper and continue to play the lottery.

“I’m still young. I’m still strong. But right now, with the money coming, I will take a lot of time, take care of my family and still work after I’m done [with] this,” he said.

Truong’s $60 million win is tied as the largest-ever Lotto Max win in Alberta’s history, according to the WCLC.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.