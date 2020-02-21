Man wanted on Odessa kidnapping charge arrested in Lubbock

A suspect who was sought by the Odessa Police Department after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend in January has now been arrested in Lubbock.

According to the Lubbock County Jail, 32-year-old Jonathan Castillo was booked just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

An arrest report for Castillo was not immediately available.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect is wanted after police say he kidnapped his girlfriend and assaulted a man who tried to rescue her.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 4200 block of North Grandview on Saturday morning. A man at the scene told police that he had watched a suspect, identified as Castillo, attack a woman and force her into a vehicle while she was screaming.

The man tried to intervene but was reportedly attacked by Castillo, who forced the woman back into the vehicle and drove away.

The woman was later found at a hotel. According to OPD, the woman said that Castillo was her boyfriend and that he had taken her against her will.