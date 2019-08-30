Man suing Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

Hungry chicken fans around the country left Popeye’s restaurants empty-handed this week when the chain sold out of its new sandwiches.

One man is so angry about that he's suing Popeyes for $5,000.

Craig Barr, of East Ridge, Tenn., filed a summons accusing the restaurant of false advertising and deceptive business practices. He’ll be in court on Oct. 28.

He says he drove around to several locations only to be told at each of them there was no chicken sandwich available.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” he told the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Thursday. “It just consumes you.”

Barr claims he even responded to a Craigslist ad posted by someone who said they worked at Popeye's and was selling the sandwiches under the table for $24.

He says he paid the money - but never got his sandwich.

That ad is no longer online, and police say they haven't had any reports on it.

Starting Aug. 12, the sandwich was available in select stores. The company started a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who had the better sandwich.

