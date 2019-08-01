Man steals $6999.99 golden chain from Midland jewelry store

The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a $6,999.99 gold chain from a Jared store.

According to MPD, the suspect shown above stole a 1-10K Yellow Gold Rope Chain.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20's and around 5'5 in height. He was wearing a black shirt, black baseball shorts and black shoes. He is also described as having tattoos on both arms and the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call MPD at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS and reference Case Number #190525032.