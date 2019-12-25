Man shot to death in West Odessa on Christmas Day

A man was shot to death in West Odessa on Christmas Day, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the 16100 block of West University in reference to a gunshot victim. There deputies found a deceased male.

A female on scene was arrested and is expected to be charged later this evening.

The names of the victim and suspect will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

The sheriff's office said the incident appears to be related to a family disturbance, but the investigation continues.