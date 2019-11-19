Man seriously injured after he was stabbed in Midland

Today a stabbing ocurred between two homeless men in the 900 Block of S. Midkiff.

The actor accused the victim of stealing something and an argument ensued. This man first pepper-sprayed the victim and then stabbed him.

A Midland County Sheriff Office deputy saw the assault ocurring and responded to the scene at 1:40 pm.

The actor was taken into custody by MSCO and the victim was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital by Midland Fire Department in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the investigation is ongoing. No names are being released at this time.