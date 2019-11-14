Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Odessa carjacking

A man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly carjacking.

Michael Silvas was on trial for the death of Ryan Stebbins in February of 2018.

Silvas was accused of shooting and killing Stebbins as he was stealing his work vehicle.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Silvas pled guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The DA's office says that Silvas acknowledged his guilt as part of the plea in the dismissed capital murder of Fred McNeal.

According to the DA's office, the victims' families supported the plea.