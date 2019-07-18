Man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated robbery in Odessa

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for aggravated robbery.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Clarence Anderson was on trial for an aggravated robbery that happened 2018.

Anderson was accused robbing an 85-year-old man of $1,200 and a Lincoln Town Car that he was selling. Anderson then ripped a phone out of the wall to prevent the victim from calling 911.

Anderson was later found and arrested in Midland.

On Wednesday a jury found Anderson guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life in prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Melissa Williams and Scott Turner prosecuted the case and Don Fletcher defended Anderson.