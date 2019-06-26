Man sentenced to death for murder of Upton County deputy

A man has received the death penalty for a deadly shooting in 2013 that claimed the life of an Upton County Sheriff's deputy.

According to the Upton County Sheriff's Office, Gary Green was sentenced to death by a Nueces County jury on Wednesday.

On Monday, June 17, Green was found guilty in the murder of Deputy Billy "Bubba" Kennedy.

Green shot and killed Kennedy on Wednesday, October 2, 2013.

Deputy Kennedy and four other Upton County Sheriff's deputies have been memorialized at a fountain in McCamey.