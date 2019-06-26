Man sentenced for Odessa bank robbery

A man has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison and pay a fine for a 2017 bank robbery in Odessa.

Bobby Jackson Chavez Jr. was on trial on Tuesday for a robbery charge.

On May 30, 2017 officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the First Basin Credit Union at 713 Golder for a bank robbery.

Police learned that a man had taken an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspect was eventually identified as Chavez who was arrested days later.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Chavez guilty of the crime and sentenced him to nine years in prison with a $2,500 fine.

Assistant District Attorneys William Prasher and Rikki Earnest prosecuted the case and Kevin Acker defended Chavez.