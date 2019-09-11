Elderly man found safe in Midland

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) -- UPDATE: Midland police say that John Romaine Jr. has been found safe.
___
John Romaine Jr. was taking a Greyhound bus from Los Angeles to Dallas recently.
The bus made a stop at the Greyhound Station in Midland.
Midland Police say he thought he was in Dallas and got off the bus and hasn't been seen since.
Romaine is 80-years-old, 6’4” and weighs 200lbs.
He has grayish blonde hair, blue eyes and a burn scar on his right forearm.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information please contact the Midland Police Department at 685-7108.