Man killed in Sunday chase was 69-years-old; Wife still in hospital

The Ector County Sheriff's Department released the name of the victim killed in Sunday evening's chase of a man wanted on a federal warrant.

Saul Pina was 69-years old. His wife, Estella Pina, was in the car with him. She's still at MCH in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office says it was chasing Bryan Madsen Sunday night after discovering he was wanted on a federal warrant. During the chase, investigators say Madsen hit Pina's car as he was leaving the Lowe's grocery store.

Madsen is in custudy of the U.S Marshal's Office since yesterday. He hasn't been charged yet, but does face evading arrest causing death and bodily injury.