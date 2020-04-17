Man in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing street in Midland

A man in Midland died when police say he tried to cross the road in his wheelchair and was hit by an SUV.

According to the City of Midland, police were called to the 700 block of East Florida on Thursday night for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by an SUV. The driver of the SUV was still at the scene.

The man was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say that the man was not at a crosswalk when he tried to cross the street.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges are pending at this time.

The man has not been identified at this time as police work to notify next of kin.