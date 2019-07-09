Man hospitalized after being hit by truck in Midland

The Midland Police Department is investigating after a man was hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MPD, the accident happened at the intersection of Big Spring Street and California Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

A GMC Canyon was traveling northbound in the outside lane of Big Spring Street while a pedestrian was walking eastbound.

Police say that the pedestrian, a Hispanic male, did not cross at a crosswalk and was hit by the truck. He was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Canyon has not been cited at this time. The investigation of the accident is ongoing.